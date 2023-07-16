trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636101
Tomato Prices witnesses 29% drop in its wholesale rates

|Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 09:20 AM IST
Tomato Price Today: Due to the monsoon, there was a huge increase in the prices of vegetables. One of which was tomato. But now the price of tomatoes has come down. This decline is being recorded since Friday itself. Prices of tomatoes have registered a decline of about 29%. Nafed is selling tomatoes at subsidized rates.
