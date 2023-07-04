trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630387
NewsVideos
videoDetails

TOP 100: 100 big news of the morning

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 08:02 AM IST
The upheaval continues in the politics of Maharashtra and the phase of dismissal of leaders in NCP is going on continuously. Sharad Pawar sacked MPs Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare, while Ajit Pawar removed Jayant Patil from the post of state president while claiming.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Shravan Month to begin from today, crowd of devotees in Shiva temples
play icon3:31
Shravan Month to begin from today, crowd of devotees in Shiva temples
Party meeting in Mumbai on July 5, 'We want blessings of Pawar saheb'
play icon6:58
Party meeting in Mumbai on July 5, 'We want blessings of Pawar saheb'
DNA: BJP's power game in Maharashtra Decoded
play icon28:9
DNA: BJP's power game in Maharashtra Decoded
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Maharashtra's game, opposition's '24 dream' failed?
play icon44:49
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Maharashtra's game, opposition's '24 dream' failed?
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
play icon19:13
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Shravan Month to begin from today, crowd of devotees in Shiva temples
play icon3:31
Shravan Month to begin from today, crowd of devotees in Shiva temples
Party meeting in Mumbai on July 5, 'We want blessings of Pawar saheb'
play icon6:58
Party meeting in Mumbai on July 5, 'We want blessings of Pawar saheb'
DNA: BJP's power game in Maharashtra Decoded
play icon28:9
DNA: BJP's power game in Maharashtra Decoded
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Maharashtra's game, opposition's '24 dream' failed?
play icon44:49
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Maharashtra's game, opposition's '24 dream' failed?
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
play icon19:13
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
PM Modi,Cabinet meeting,Sharad Pawar,sharad pawar speech today,Maharashtra news,maharasta breaking,Ajit Pawar,Shiv Sena,NCP,ncp news,Breaking News,badi kabrain,Maharashtra politics,NCP,maharashtra politics news,Maharashtra politics,Maharashtra political,latest news ajit pawar,maharashtra political big news,ajit pawar ncp,ajit pawar bjp,ajit pawar news,ajit pawar latest,ajit pawar in bjp,ajit pawar speech,dcm ajit pawar,ajit pawar news live,