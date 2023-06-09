NewsVideos
TOP 100: 100 big news of the morning in superfast | Kolhapur violence

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 09:26 AM IST
Asaduddin Owaisi on Aurangzeb: AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has objected to calling those who wave posters of Aurangzeb in Kolhapur as Aurangzeb's children. Describing Love Jihad as nonsense, he has also described it as a special agenda of the Modi government.

Bageshwar Baba makes big announcement against conversion,says, 'will write a book on Hinduism'
7:14
Bageshwar Baba makes big announcement against conversion,says, 'will write a book on Hinduism'
Delhi BJP to get new office today, JP Nadda to lay foundation stone
10:14
Delhi BJP to get new office today, JP Nadda to lay foundation stone
Asaduddin Owaisi makes big remark on Love Jihad
11:18
Asaduddin Owaisi makes big remark on Love Jihad
Delhi BJP to hold important meeting under JP Nadda's presidency
0:38
Delhi BJP to hold important meeting under JP Nadda's presidency
“Wait till June 15 …” Brijbhushan on minor withdrawing ‘sexual harassment’ allegation case against him
0:24
“Wait till June 15 …” Brijbhushan on minor withdrawing ‘sexual harassment’ allegation case against him

