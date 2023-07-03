trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629930
NewsVideos
videoDetails

TOP 100 | big news of the morning

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 08:12 AM IST
Maharashtra Politics: After the political upheaval in Maharashtra on Sunday, the new Deputy CM of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar said that we have supported this government with the NCP party. On this, Sharad Pawar said that the NCP with Ajit Pawar is not real. This is not the first time this is happening to me. Those people may claim anything, but I have faith in the people.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Rioters attack Paris Mayor Vincent Jeanbrun's house, wife injured
play icon1:14
Rioters attack Paris Mayor Vincent Jeanbrun's house, wife injured
Know what will be the next step of Sharad Pawar?
play icon13:28
Know what will be the next step of Sharad Pawar?
Air Force rescues 2 mountaineers trapped in glacier via helicopter
play icon11:32
Air Force rescues 2 mountaineers trapped in glacier via helicopter
PM Modi to chair Meeting of Council of Ministers today
play icon3:51
PM Modi to chair Meeting of Council of Ministers today
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon5:44
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Rioters attack Paris Mayor Vincent Jeanbrun's house, wife injured
play icon1:14
Rioters attack Paris Mayor Vincent Jeanbrun's house, wife injured
Know what will be the next step of Sharad Pawar?
play icon13:28
Know what will be the next step of Sharad Pawar?
Air Force rescues 2 mountaineers trapped in glacier via helicopter
play icon11:32
Air Force rescues 2 mountaineers trapped in glacier via helicopter
PM Modi to chair Meeting of Council of Ministers today
play icon3:51
PM Modi to chair Meeting of Council of Ministers today
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon5:44
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Sharad Pawar,sharad pawar speech today,Maharashtra news,maharasta breaking,Ajit Pawar,Shiv Sena,NCP,ncp news,Breaking News,badi kabrain,Maharashtra politics,NCP,Shinde governmetn,maharashtra politics news,Maharashtra politics,Maharashtra political,latest news ajit pawar,maharashtra political big news,ajit pawar ncp,ajit pawar bjp,ajit pawar news,ajit pawar latest,ajit pawar in bjp,ajit pawar speech,dcm ajit pawar,ajit pawar news live,