TOP 100: In Loksabha Chunav 2024, there will be a tough fight between NDA vs INDIA. Opposition meeting

|Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 09:20 AM IST
TOP 100: To challenge BJP in Loksabha Chunav 2024, in the opposition meeting held in Bengaluru, 26 parties have agreed to name the opposition alliance as India. Opposition meeting
