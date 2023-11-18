trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2689492
TOP 100 News: Big news of the afternoon in a quick manner

|Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 02:48 PM IST
TOP 100 News: In the Bharatpur rally, Prime Minister Modi targeted Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. On Gehlot's statement on rape, the PM said that such a Chief Minister does not have the right to hold the post. The PM further said that the magicians will be Chhoomantar. PM said that Congress has to be removed from the state, Congress has made the state at the forefront of crime.
