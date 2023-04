videoDetails

TOP 100: We made Karnataka safe by banning PFI says Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 06:24 PM IST

Addressing the rally in Karnataka, Union Minister Amit Shah said that our government has secured Karnataka by banning PFI. So on the other hand, Amit Shah has retaliated against the Congress on the statement of Mallikarjun Kharge.