TOP 50: 'Terrorist' attack on 'Army' with grenade in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 09:27 PM IST

There has been a terrorist attack on an army vehicle in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir. This attack has been done with grenade. 5 army soldiers have been martyred in this terrorist attack. The Army Chief has informed the Union Defense Minister about this terrorist attack.