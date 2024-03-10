NewsVideos
videoDetails

TOP 9 NEWS: Stirred by petrol pump strike in Rajasthan

|Updated: Mar 10, 2024, 11:36 AM IST
Follow Us
TOP 9 NEWS: The strike at petrol pumps in Rajasthan has created a stir. Petrol pump dealers are demanding to reduce the prices of petrol. People are facing difficulties due to the strike.

All Videos

50 News: PM Modi on tour of Azamgarh and Varanasi
Play Icon05:34
50 News: PM Modi on tour of Azamgarh and Varanasi
1 Minute 1 News: Second day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Uttar Pradesh
Play Icon17:36
1 Minute 1 News: Second day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Uttar Pradesh
Bihar News: Offer of 1 seat to Chirag Paswan's uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras
Play Icon00:56
Bihar News: Offer of 1 seat to Chirag Paswan's uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras
Rajasthan Petrol Pump Strike update: Crowd of people suddenly increased at petrol pump
Play Icon04:50
Rajasthan Petrol Pump Strike update: Crowd of people suddenly increased at petrol pump
Delhi Breaking News: This is how the operation is going on to save the child in Keshopur Mandi.
Play Icon04:35
Delhi Breaking News: This is how the operation is going on to save the child in Keshopur Mandi.

Trending Videos

50 News: PM Modi on tour of Azamgarh and Varanasi
play icon5:34
50 News: PM Modi on tour of Azamgarh and Varanasi
1 Minute 1 News: Second day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Uttar Pradesh
play icon17:36
1 Minute 1 News: Second day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Uttar Pradesh
Bihar News: Offer of 1 seat to Chirag Paswan's uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras
play icon0:56
Bihar News: Offer of 1 seat to Chirag Paswan's uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras
Rajasthan Petrol Pump Strike update: Crowd of people suddenly increased at petrol pump
play icon4:50
Rajasthan Petrol Pump Strike update: Crowd of people suddenly increased at petrol pump
Delhi Breaking News: This is how the operation is going on to save the child in Keshopur Mandi.
play icon4:35
Delhi Breaking News: This is how the operation is going on to save the child in Keshopur Mandi.