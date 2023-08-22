trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2651970
TOP Big News: PM Modi will go to Africa, ISRO's prediction on Chandrayaan-3?

Aug 22, 2023
Morning Fatafat TOP News: PM Modi will go to Africa to attend the BRICS conference. ISRO's big update regarding Chandrayaan. CM Yogi Adityanath on Mathura tour.
Today Astrology: Learn the importance of Mangala Gauri Vrat from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Today Astrology: Learn the importance of Mangala Gauri Vrat from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
There was a stir after the IED bomb was found! Amarnath pilgrims were on the target of terrorists
There was a stir after the IED bomb was found! Amarnath pilgrims were on the target of terrorists
PM Modi will leave for South Africa today, meeting with Jinping?
PM Modi will leave for South Africa today, meeting with Jinping?
Jammu Kashmir: Indian Army foiled a major terrorist plot in Nagrota!
Jammu Kashmir: Indian Army foiled a major terrorist plot in Nagrota!

