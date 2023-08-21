trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2651584
Tragic accident in Mumbai, container overturned on 5 moving cars, 2 killed

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 12:18 PM IST
A major accident has taken place due to overturning of a container on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. 2 people have died in this accident. At the same time, 5 people are said to be injured.
