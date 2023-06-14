NewsVideos
Tragic accident in Nigeria, 100 people died due to boat capsize

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 09:56 AM IST
Nigeria boat accident: A very painful accident has happened in northern Nigeria. At least 100 people died after a boat capsized.

