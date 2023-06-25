NewsVideos
videoDetails

Train accident in West Bengal

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 07:42 AM IST
A train accident has happened in Bankura, West Bengal. Two goods trains collided with each other. Many bogies got derailed.

All Videos

Coup failed in Russia, agreement between Putin and Wagner Group
play icon1:34
Coup failed in Russia, agreement between Putin and Wagner Group
PM Modi arrives in Egypt on first bilateral visit
play icon4:28
PM Modi arrives in Egypt on first bilateral visit
Agreed to stop Wagner Army rebellion in Russia, claims Belarus President Lukashenko
play icon10:49
Agreed to stop Wagner Army rebellion in Russia, claims Belarus President Lukashenko
Why Wagner Group rebelled against Putin, understand the whole story
play icon18:30
Why Wagner Group rebelled against Putin, understand the whole story
DNA: Non-Stop News: June 24, 2023 | Top News | Hindi News | Nonstop Speed News
play icon3:55
DNA: Non-Stop News: June 24, 2023 | Top News | Hindi News | Nonstop Speed News

Trending Videos

Coup failed in Russia, agreement between Putin and Wagner Group
play icon1:34
Coup failed in Russia, agreement between Putin and Wagner Group
PM Modi arrives in Egypt on first bilateral visit
play icon4:28
PM Modi arrives in Egypt on first bilateral visit
Agreed to stop Wagner Army rebellion in Russia, claims Belarus President Lukashenko
play icon10:49
Agreed to stop Wagner Army rebellion in Russia, claims Belarus President Lukashenko
Why Wagner Group rebelled against Putin, understand the whole story
play icon18:30
Why Wagner Group rebelled against Putin, understand the whole story
DNA: Non-Stop News: June 24, 2023 | Top News | Hindi News | Nonstop Speed News
play icon3:55
DNA: Non-Stop News: June 24, 2023 | Top News | Hindi News | Nonstop Speed News
Breaking News,train accident,balasore train accident,West Bengal Train Accident,west bengal train accident today,train accident west bengal,train accident news,train accident in west bengal,train accident today,Hindi News,West Bengal news,hindi news today,breaking news rail accident,train accident hindi news,west bengal train accident update,Zee News,Top news,Bengal,