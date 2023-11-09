trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685976
TRF Terrorist Shot Dead in Jammu Kashmir's Encounter

|Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 08:10 AM IST
Encounter has been reported from Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter took place in Shopian district. One TRF terrorist has been killed in this encounter and the army's search operation is still underway.
