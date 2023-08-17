trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650112
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Trial of Pan India Emergency Alert today, message will go to the whole country

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 17, 2023, 03:39 PM IST
The Government of India is trialling the Pan India Emergency Alert System to alert its citizens. In this connection, a message was sent to lakhs of citizens by the National Disaster Management Authority ie NDMA. In which the message of emergency alert was received.

All Videos

Chandrayaan ready to land on the moon..LUNA-25 takes off!
play icon13:42
Chandrayaan ready to land on the moon..LUNA-25 takes off!
Suddenly the mountain fell heavily in shimla LIVE video surfaced
play icon5:31
Suddenly the mountain fell heavily in shimla LIVE video surfaced
Today the fire test of 'Chandrayaan-3'! History will be created on the moon after 173 hours
play icon5:52
Today the fire test of 'Chandrayaan-3'! History will be created on the moon after 173 hours
Pakistan Christians Attacked, 5 Churches In Vandalized After Christian Family Accused Of Blasphemy
play icon2:11
Pakistan Christians Attacked, 5 Churches In Vandalized After Christian Family Accused Of Blasphemy
Why the destruction came in Himachal got 'DECODE'
play icon7:54
Why the destruction came in Himachal got 'DECODE'

Trending Videos

Chandrayaan ready to land on the moon..LUNA-25 takes off!
play icon13:42
Chandrayaan ready to land on the moon..LUNA-25 takes off!
Suddenly the mountain fell heavily in shimla LIVE video surfaced
play icon5:31
Suddenly the mountain fell heavily in shimla LIVE video surfaced
Today the fire test of 'Chandrayaan-3'! History will be created on the moon after 173 hours
play icon5:52
Today the fire test of 'Chandrayaan-3'! History will be created on the moon after 173 hours
Pakistan Christians Attacked, 5 Churches In Vandalized After Christian Family Accused Of Blasphemy
play icon2:11
Pakistan Christians Attacked, 5 Churches In Vandalized After Christian Family Accused Of Blasphemy
Why the destruction came in Himachal got 'DECODE'
play icon7:54
Why the destruction came in Himachal got 'DECODE'
emergency alert,emergency alert severe,Emergency alert system,emergency alert message on phone,emergency alert monthly test,NDMA,ndma disaster management in hindi,ndma disaster management,pan india emergency alert,pan india emergency alert system,India,india emergency alert system,india emergency alert,emergency test alert message india,government of india emergency alert message,emergency alert message today india,emergency alert text message india,breaking,