Truck Drivers Strike update: big decision will come after talks, says Home Secretary

|Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Truck Drivers Strike: Truck drivers' strike continues across the country regarding the hit and run law. Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said that the new transport law has not yet been implemented - a major decision will be taken after talks. Earlier, talks had also taken place between the truck union and the government. The central government has appealed to truck drivers to go on strike.

