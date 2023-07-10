NewsVideos
Truck submerges in water amid strong waves at Yamuna-Panchkula Highway

|Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 01:16 PM IST
Yamuna-Panchkula Highway Breaking: shocking incident has come to light from Yamuna-Panchkula highway. Due to heavy rains, the truck fell into the water amidst the heavy flow of water. In this report, see the eyes of the accident.

Himachal Pradesh Flood: NDRF saves 5 people
Himachal Pradesh Flood: NDRF saves 5 people
Monsoon brought disaster in Himachal Pradesh
Monsoon brought disaster in Himachal Pradesh
Flood warning in Delhi!
Flood warning in Delhi!
Himachal Pradesh Breaks 50-year Rainfall Record, Govt Issues High Alert In 7 Districts Due To Floods
Himachal Pradesh Breaks 50-year Rainfall Record, Govt Issues High Alert In 7 Districts Due To Floods
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu calls meeting over heavy loss due to rains in Himachal Pradesh
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu calls meeting over heavy loss due to rains in Himachal Pradesh

