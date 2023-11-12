trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2687366
Trudeau again gave a big statement against India again

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 12, 2023, 06:58 PM IST
Relations between India and Canada have deteriorated to a great extent. Trudeau had accused India of the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, after which India showed strictness and gave a befitting reply. Now once again Trudeau repeated his baseless allegations and made serious allegations against India.
