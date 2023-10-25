Advertisement
TTK: America Compares Hamas To 26/11 Terrorists

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 25, 2023, 09:16 PM IST
A meeting was called in the United Nations Security Council on the Israel-Palestine dispute. In which terrorist Pakistan had misused this platform and mentioned Kashmir. After which India has scolded Pakistan in front of everyone by strongly reprimanding it.

