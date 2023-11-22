trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691205
TTK: Anchor's befitting reply to Islamic Scholar in debate

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 09:08 PM IST
The Israeli cabinet has taken a major decision on Wednesday morning. The Cabinet has approved an agreement to ensure the release of 50 hostages. In exchange for the release of the hostages, Israel will stop its bombing of Gaza for the next few days. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu also said that this deal is very important and the war will not end until the release of the hostages is ensured.
