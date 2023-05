videoDetails

TTK Breaking: Mallikarjun Kharge's son will get ministerial post in Karnataka government!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 18, 2023, 06:16 PM IST

The name of the new Chief Minister of Karnataka has been sealed. The high command has given the chief minister's post to Siddaramaiah. The Congress has sent invitations to many big leaders of the opposition including Nitish-Tejashwi for the oath-taking. Priyank Kharge, son of the Congress National President, can also get a ministerial post in the Karnataka government.