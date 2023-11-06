trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2684974
TTK: Congress spokesperson angry at Kejriwal on Delhi pollution!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 07:40 PM IST
Delhi Air Pollution: Along with Delhi, now the level of pollution in NCR is also going out of control. Whereas in Noida the AQI level has crossed 500. Meanwhile, people are facing many problems due to bad pollution. AAP and BJP spokespersons clashed in the debate of Taal Thok Ke.
