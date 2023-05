videoDetails

Turkey Faces Runoff Presidential Election With Tayyip Erdogan Leading | Zee News English

| Updated: May 15, 2023, 04:53 PM IST

President Tayyip Erdogan won the first round of voting in Turkey, defeating his opponent Kemal Kilicdaroglu. However, the country was not able to continue his 20-year reign of the NATO member state by an absolute majority. To prevent a second round, neither Erdogan nor Kilicdaroglu received more than 50% of the vote.