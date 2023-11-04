trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2684284
Turkey's big announcement amid Israel war

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 11:44 PM IST
The ongoing war between Israel and Hamas has increased the tension of the whole world. So far, about seven thousand people are being claimed dead in the war. Meanwhile, the President of Turkey has made a big announcement and decided to recall its ambassador from Israel.
