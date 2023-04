videoDetails

Turkey's Zigana made pistol used to kill Atiq-Ashraf

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 05:06 PM IST

There has been a big disclosure on the murder of Mafia Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj. The pistol recovered by the police from the murderers is a Turkish zigana made pistol which is banned in India.