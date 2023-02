videoDetails

Turkiye Earthquake: Indian Team at work, recues 6-year-old girl from rubble

| Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 01:03 PM IST

NDRF team in quake-hit Turkey successfully rescued a 6-year-old girl from the rubble. Union Home Minister Amit Shah shared the video clip of the rescue operation. NDRF is working to extract victims from under the rubble.