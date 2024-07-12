videoDetails

TV Actress Divyanka Tripathi robbed off in Italy

| Updated: Jul 12, 2024, 10:50 AM IST

Divyanka Tripathi Robbed in Italy: Actress Divyanka Tripathi stuck in Europe. Let us tell you that actress Divyanka Tripathi and her actor-husband Vivek Dahiya are stranded in Florence, Italy after the robbery. On Thursday (July 11), the actress took to her official Instagram account and revealed about losing her passport and money. They sought help from the Indian Embassy and said they were stuck abroad without cash. Know what is the whole matter.