Two Bahraich Violence Accused Shot At By Cops, Politics Erupts

Sonam | Updated: Oct 18, 2024, 02:38 PM IST

To The Point: On 13 September, there was a ruckus during the immersion procession in Bahraich and a young man named Ram Gopal was murdered.. And on 17 September i.e. Thursday, the police arrested the criminals of Bahraich.. 2 of them along with the accused Sarfaraz and Talib. Police encounter took place. When the news of the encounter came out, politics also started on it. But those doing politics on this have worn the glasses of religion.. Those who remained silent on the murder of Ram Gopal have raised questions on the intentions of the government regarding the encounter of Sarfaraz and Talib.. There will be a big debate on this.. that after all this politics is selective. Why are there... special guests are also there. But first see this report..