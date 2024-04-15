Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Two Girls Dance To Priyanka Chopra's 'Asalaam-e-Ishqum', Video Goes Viral

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 15, 2024, 10:21 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Watch in awe as a video of two girls dancing to the infectious beats of Priyanka Chopra's 'Asalaam-e-Ishqum' becomes an instant sensation, captivating the online world and taking social media by storm. Video Source: Instagram @anywayssssss._._ @ridhima._.4

All Videos

Lawrence Bishnoi Gang behind firing at Salman Khan's House - Sources
Play Icon21:42
Lawrence Bishnoi Gang behind firing at Salman Khan's House - Sources
Ranveer Singh And Kriti Sanon Set The Ramp Ablaze: Viral Video Of Their Namo Ghat Walk in Varanasi
Play Icon01:04
Ranveer Singh And Kriti Sanon Set The Ramp Ablaze: Viral Video Of Their Namo Ghat Walk in Varanasi
How much impact will Iran-Israel war have on International markets?
Play Icon12:43
How much impact will Iran-Israel war have on International markets?
Kejriwal Arrest Update: Hearing on Kejriwal's petition in Supreme Court today
Play Icon01:19
Kejriwal Arrest Update: Hearing on Kejriwal's petition in Supreme Court today
Watch Top 100 news of the day
Play Icon09:23
Watch Top 100 news of the day

Trending Videos

Lawrence Bishnoi Gang behind firing at Salman Khan's House - Sources
play icon21:42
Lawrence Bishnoi Gang behind firing at Salman Khan's House - Sources
Ranveer Singh And Kriti Sanon Set The Ramp Ablaze: Viral Video Of Their Namo Ghat Walk in Varanasi
play icon1:4
Ranveer Singh And Kriti Sanon Set The Ramp Ablaze: Viral Video Of Their Namo Ghat Walk in Varanasi
How much impact will Iran-Israel war have on International markets?
play icon12:43
How much impact will Iran-Israel war have on International markets?
Kejriwal Arrest Update: Hearing on Kejriwal's petition in Supreme Court today
play icon1:19
Kejriwal Arrest Update: Hearing on Kejriwal's petition in Supreme Court today
Watch Top 100 news of the day
play icon9:23
Watch Top 100 news of the day