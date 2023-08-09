trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646629
Two killed in road accident in Shimla

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 09, 2023, 08:18 AM IST
An uncontrollable truck wreaks havoc in Shimla. The truck overturned crushing the cars. Two people died tragically in this accident.

