Two New Petitions filed in Gyanvapi ASI Survey Case

|Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 09:35 AM IST
Gyanvapi Masjid Verdict: Allahabad High Court (HC) can give its verdict regarding the ASI survey of Gyanvapi. A decision on this is expected to come after noon. Both the sides debated for two consecutive days and arguments were presented from both the sides. The court had reserved its decisions on July 27 after hearing both the sides and the hearing is going to be held once again today. Let us inform that two more new petitions have been filed from the Muslim and Hindu side. On which the hearing will be held today.

