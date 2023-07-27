trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641214
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Two people died in Bihar Police Firing Case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 03:15 PM IST
Police resorted to mob firing in Katihar district of Bihar. The video of the firing has surfaced. Two villagers died in this, while one is seriously injured
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

What is Juice Jacking? Innovative Method Used By Scammers To Steal Money From Public Charging Ports
play icon2:14
What is Juice Jacking? Innovative Method Used By Scammers To Steal Money From Public Charging Ports
Rohini court frames murder charges in Delhi's Kanjhawala case
play icon0:45
Rohini court frames murder charges in Delhi's Kanjhawala case
Opposition Alliance's MPs to visit Manipur
play icon0:48
Opposition Alliance's MPs to visit Manipur
Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over Manipur Issue
play icon2:28
Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over Manipur Issue
IMD issues heavy rain alert for next 48 hours
play icon4:58
IMD issues heavy rain alert for next 48 hours
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

What is Juice Jacking? Innovative Method Used By Scammers To Steal Money From Public Charging Ports
play icon2:14
What is Juice Jacking? Innovative Method Used By Scammers To Steal Money From Public Charging Ports
Rohini court frames murder charges in Delhi's Kanjhawala case
play icon0:45
Rohini court frames murder charges in Delhi's Kanjhawala case
Opposition Alliance's MPs to visit Manipur
play icon0:48
Opposition Alliance's MPs to visit Manipur
Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over Manipur Issue
play icon2:28
Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over Manipur Issue
IMD issues heavy rain alert for next 48 hours
play icon4:58
IMD issues heavy rain alert for next 48 hours
Bihar news,bihar latest news today,Bihar latest news,area of katihar,gogabil lake katihar,Katihar,bihar firing news,Katihar Police,katihar barsoi,bihar video 2020,katihar news,katihar jila,Bihar Police,katihar city,population of katihar,Jharkhand,today bihar,Katihar district,protest against power cut in katihar,katihar bus stand,two killed in police firing in katihar,katihar latest news,