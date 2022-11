Two persons injured in separate clashes in Shivamogga

| Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 08:30 PM IST

Two persons were injured in two separate skirmishes in Bhadravati of Shivamogga, Karnataka on November 13. Clashes between Harish, Gautham and Zaheer was reported as Zaheer commented on a status which was put by Gautham few months ago following this a stone was thrown by Harish and Gautham at Zaheer. In another incident, Rizwan was stabbed on his hand by some unidentified persons near gov’t hospital in Bhadravati.