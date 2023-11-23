trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691547
Two Terrorists Killed in Rajouri Encounter

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 06:26 PM IST
The encounter continues in Bajimal area of ​​Kalakot, Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir. Indian Army has also killed 2 terrorists. So far 5 soldiers have been martyred in the encounter.
