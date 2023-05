videoDetails

UAE Ambassador to India Abdulnaser Alshali meets CM YS Jagan Reddy in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh

| Updated: May 02, 2023, 08:30 PM IST

United Arab Emirates Ambassador to India Abdulnaser Alshali met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Reddy in Amaravati on May 01. They discussed investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh. The UAE ambassador has agreed to invest in areas such as food processing, green hydrogen and infrastructure development.