videoDetails

UAPA will be imposed on Atiq and Ashraf

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 15, 2023, 04:15 PM IST

Assad's body was brought to the cemetery. Two female relatives of Assad also reached the cemetery in burqas. Police is identifying those who arrived. Asad, the son of Atiq Ahmed, accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, has been buried in the grave.