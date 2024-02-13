trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720820
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Udgyog Bhawan Metro Station Entry closed

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 11:34 AM IST
Follow Us
Udyog Bhawan Metro Station Closed: Entry from Udyog Bhawan metro station has been closed. Apart from this, restrictions have also been imposed on going out. This decision was taken due to security reasons. As per latest reports, gate numbers 1, 3 and 4 have been closed.

All Videos

Abu Dhabi's First Hindu Temple: PM Modi to Inaugurate BAPS Mandir Tomorrow
Play Icon00:25
Abu Dhabi's First Hindu Temple: PM Modi to Inaugurate BAPS Mandir Tomorrow
Play Icon00:31
"Farmers' Protest: Enhanced Security Measures at Tikri Border for March Towards National Capital
Delhi Chalo Farmer Protest: Tractor Convoy Heads to Shambhu Border in Protest
Play Icon01:11
Delhi Chalo Farmer Protest: Tractor Convoy Heads to Shambhu Border in Protest
Kisan Andolan 2024: 'Goli Maro, Lathi Maro...we will definitely go to Delhi', says Kisan Neta
Play Icon08:23
Kisan Andolan 2024: 'Goli Maro, Lathi Maro...we will definitely go to Delhi', says Kisan Neta
Farmer Protest 2024: SC Bar Association urges CJI to initiate suo motu action against erring farmers
Play Icon02:53
Farmer Protest 2024: SC Bar Association urges CJI to initiate suo motu action against erring farmers

Trending Videos

Abu Dhabi's First Hindu Temple: PM Modi to Inaugurate BAPS Mandir Tomorrow
play icon0:25
Abu Dhabi's First Hindu Temple: PM Modi to Inaugurate BAPS Mandir Tomorrow
play icon0:31
"Farmers' Protest: Enhanced Security Measures at Tikri Border for March Towards National Capital
Delhi Chalo Farmer Protest: Tractor Convoy Heads to Shambhu Border in Protest
play icon1:11
Delhi Chalo Farmer Protest: Tractor Convoy Heads to Shambhu Border in Protest
Kisan Andolan 2024: 'Goli Maro, Lathi Maro...we will definitely go to Delhi', says Kisan Neta
play icon8:23
Kisan Andolan 2024: 'Goli Maro, Lathi Maro...we will definitely go to Delhi', says Kisan Neta
Farmer Protest 2024: SC Bar Association urges CJI to initiate suo motu action against erring farmers
play icon2:53
Farmer Protest 2024: SC Bar Association urges CJI to initiate suo motu action against erring farmers