NewsVideos
videoDetails

NATO's Secretary General makes big statement,says,'Ukraine to join NATO'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 02:03 PM IST
नाटो चीफ (Nato Chief) जेन्स स्टोलटेनबर्ग ने गुरुवार को यह ऐलान किया कि NATO में शामिल होगा यूक्रेन। उन्होंने यह भी कहा की रूस के पास कोई वीटो पवार नहीं

All Videos

CM KCR pays tribute to martyrs, congratulats on Telangana Diwas
1:9
CM KCR pays tribute to martyrs, congratulats on Telangana Diwas
Manvi makes serious allegations against Tanveer Akhtar
4:17
Manvi makes serious allegations against Tanveer Akhtar
Politics intensifies on changing the name of Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal
1:17
Politics intensifies on changing the name of Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal
Sakshi's Instagram chat makes big revelation, Praveen sent a message
6:38
Sakshi's Instagram chat makes big revelation, Praveen sent a message
Big revelation from Sakshi's Instagram chat! had an escape plan?
21:12
Big revelation from Sakshi's Instagram chat! had an escape plan?

Trending Videos

1:9
CM KCR pays tribute to martyrs, congratulats on Telangana Diwas
4:17
Manvi makes serious allegations against Tanveer Akhtar
1:17
Politics intensifies on changing the name of Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal
6:38
Sakshi's Instagram chat makes big revelation, Praveen sent a message
21:12
Big revelation from Sakshi's Instagram chat! had an escape plan?
war in ukraine,Ukraine,Ukraine war,russia ukraine,Ukraine news,Ukraine Russia,russia ukraine war,ukraine russia news,nato ukraine,ukraine nato,ukraine war news,ukraine russia war,ukraine latest,russia ukraine news,russia ukraine war news,Ukraine army,russia vs ukraine war update,Ukraine conflict,russia ukraine war live,Ukraine NATO membership,Ukraine invasion,ukraine war video footage,putin ukraine,russia ukraine war russian,ukraine join nato,