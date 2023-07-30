trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642272
Ukraine Russia Attack: Volodymyr Zelenskyy's big attack in Moscow, drone attacks on two government buildings

Jul 30, 2023
Ukraine Russia Attack: Ukraine has launched a major attack in Moscow, drone attacks on two government buildings. There is no news of any casualty in the attack. Let us tell you that a few days ago, the President of Russia had talked about ending this war, but after the attack on Ukraine, the possibility of the outbreak of war has increased.

