Ultraviolette F77 First Ride Review: Sinister-looking, Tech-loaded, Fast and Capable? | Zee Auto

| Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 12:47 PM IST

Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle was launched in India last year, and we got to spend some time with it recently. Ultraviolette F77 made its Indian debut last year with two variants - Original and Recon, priced at Rs 3.80 lakh and Rs 4.55 lakh, ex-showroom. Well, it is now we got to spend some time with the latter. Meet Ultraviolette F77, India's first fastest electric motorcycle with 300 km range