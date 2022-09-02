Umar Gul says THIS on Pakistan's defeat against India

Former Pakistan player and current Afghanistan team bowling coach Umar Gul expressed his thoughts on India versus Pakistan clash and said that the Men in Green scored 20-25 runs less and batters did not bat responsibly, as a result, they faced five-wicket defeat against their arch-rival.

| Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 04:30 PM IST

Former Pakistan player and current Afghanistan team bowling coach Umar Gul expressed his thoughts on India versus Pakistan clash and said that the Men in Green scored 20-25 runs less and batters did not bat responsibly, as a result, they faced five-wicket defeat against their arch-rival.