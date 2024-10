videoDetails

Controvery erupts over Laxmi Bai Statue

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 01, 2024, 03:08 PM IST

There is an ongoing controversy over the installation of the statue of Rani Lakshmibai in the park in front of Shahi Idgah in Sadar Bazar, Delhi. However, according to the comment made by the Delhi High Court in this matter so far, Rani Lakshmibai is a national hero and the petition and the controversy over the installation of her statue promote religious politics.