Watch Inside Story of Actor Govinda's Bullet Injury

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 01, 2024, 02:00 PM IST

Actor Govinda, who was injured by a bullet, told Zee News that the bullet that hit him has been removed. He thanked his doctors and loved ones. Govinda told Zee News that the bullet that hit him has been removed - he also thanked them for their prayers.