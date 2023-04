videoDetails

Umesh Pal Murder Case: Police search operation continues in Atiq Ahmed's office

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 05:07 PM IST

Today also the investigation is going on in Atiq's office for the second day. At present, the police have sealed the house of Mafia Atiq Ahmed. Blood stains, blood stained clothes and a knife were found in Chakia, Prayagraj, where Atiq Ahmed's office was located.