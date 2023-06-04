NewsVideos
Under construction bridge collapses in Bhagalpur

|Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 07:50 PM IST
Bhagalpur News: A big accident happened on Sunday in Bhagalpur, Bihar. The Sultanganj-Aguwani four-lane bridge being built on the Ganges again got submerged in the river.

