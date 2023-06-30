NewsVideos
Uniform Civil Code : Opposition trapped by opposing UCC!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 12:26 PM IST
After seeking the opinion of the people of the Law Commission on UCC, now Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also started a debate on it. Even before the introduction of Uniform Civil Code, leaders of opposition parties and Muslim organizations have come out against it.

