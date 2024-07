videoDetails

Uniform Civil Code to be implemented in Chhattisgarh?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 19, 2024, 11:52 AM IST

Chhattisgarh UCC Update:Uniform Civil Code can be brought in Chhattisgarh. The statement of Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma has come to light in this matter. Vijay Sharma said. 'UCC will definitely be implemented in Chhattisgarh'.