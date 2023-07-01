trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629271
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Uniform Civil Code: UCC will be 'launched' from 'North' direction, why does the opposition object to UCC?

|Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 01:00 PM IST
Uniform Civil Code: Uniform Civil Code is expected to be introduced in the monsoon session of Parliament, Prime Minister Modi has already made it clear that there cannot be laws in a country, so the PM has already hinted at the coming of the UCC law.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

play icon2:16
"India's Dominance In Digital Transactions Has Become Our Identity": PM Modi Bats For Digital India
25 Passengers Charred To Dead As Bus Catches Fire On Samruddhi Expressway
play icon2:40
25 Passengers Charred To Dead As Bus Catches Fire On Samruddhi Expressway
BREAKING NEWS: The prices of green vegetables including tomato increased due to rain, prices doubled in 7 days
play icon4:6
BREAKING NEWS: The prices of green vegetables including tomato increased due to rain, prices doubled in 7 days
Union Home Minister Amit Shah On The Steps Implemented Under The Leadership Of PM Modi
play icon0:50
Union Home Minister Amit Shah On The Steps Implemented Under The Leadership Of PM Modi
Pakistan got loan from IMF!
play icon3:39
Pakistan got loan from IMF!
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

play icon2:16
"India's Dominance In Digital Transactions Has Become Our Identity": PM Modi Bats For Digital India
25 Passengers Charred To Dead As Bus Catches Fire On Samruddhi Expressway
play icon2:40
25 Passengers Charred To Dead As Bus Catches Fire On Samruddhi Expressway
BREAKING NEWS: The prices of green vegetables including tomato increased due to rain, prices doubled in 7 days
play icon4:6
BREAKING NEWS: The prices of green vegetables including tomato increased due to rain, prices doubled in 7 days
Union Home Minister Amit Shah On The Steps Implemented Under The Leadership Of PM Modi
play icon0:50
Union Home Minister Amit Shah On The Steps Implemented Under The Leadership Of PM Modi
Pakistan got loan from IMF!
play icon3:39
Pakistan got loan from IMF!
pm modi on ucc,Uniform Civil Code,pm modi on ucc,UCC,pm modi on ucc,ucc news,ucc bill,UCC Bill news,PM Modi,PM Modi news,pm modi on ucc,moonsoon session,Zee News,Breaking News,ucc bill,uttarakhand ucc draft,PM Modi,PM Modi news,Breaking News,Uniform Civil Code,uttarakhand uniform civil code,Uttarakhand news,ucc expert committee,ucc expert committee press conference,यूनिफॉर्म सिविल कोड,उत्तराखंड यूनिफॉर्म सिविल कोड,उत्तराखंड न्यूज,यूसीसी एक्सपर्ट कमेटी,यूसीसी एक्सपर्ट कमेटी प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस,Hindi News,news in hindi,उत्तराखंड में UCC बस आने वाला है... uniform civil code,uniform civil code kya hai,uniform civil code in hindi,niform civil code meaning in hindi,uniform civil code upsc,uniform civil code voting link,uniform civil code article,uniform civil code in india,uniform civil code suggestions link,uniform civil code public notice,uniform civil code new,