Union Budget 2022: Budget could provide tax relief to employees working from home

WFH has raised the expenditure of salaried class considerably. Expenses on amenities like internet-broadband, telephone, furniture and electricity bill have escalated as compared to the precovid work culture expenses, Earlier such expenses of the employees were saved by using the office infrastructure. Therefore in the upcoming budget 2022 estimates are being made that the service class may get a respite in the form of WFH allowance. Even Tax & finance-related service provider company Deloitte India has demanded a WFH allowance for employees.

Jan 27, 2022, 13:16 PM IST

