trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2661738
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Warns Those Insulting Sanatana Dharma

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 09:30 AM IST
Amid a bitter political row over Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks over Sanatana Dharma, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has warned that anyone who speaks against the Sanatan Dharma would have his tongue pulled out and his eyes gouged out.
Follow Us

All Videos

Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana: 780 senior citizens of Delhi are leaving for Rameswaram, says Delhi CM Kejriwal
play icon1:13
Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana: 780 senior citizens of Delhi are leaving for Rameswaram, says Delhi CM Kejriwal
BSF’s 18-member team to scale world’s 8th highest peak Mt Manaslu in Nepal
play icon1:53
BSF’s 18-member team to scale world’s 8th highest peak Mt Manaslu in Nepal
Jammu Kashmir Breaking: 1 terrorist killed in encounter between army and terrorists in Rajouri for 16 hours
play icon1:53
Jammu Kashmir Breaking: 1 terrorist killed in encounter between army and terrorists in Rajouri for 16 hours
IPHONE Breaking: Good news for iPhone lovers, Apple launches iPhone 15
play icon7:58
IPHONE Breaking: Good news for iPhone lovers, Apple launches iPhone 15
Asia Cup 2023: Team India reached the final of Asia Cup after defeating Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka collapsed on 172
play icon10:28
Asia Cup 2023: Team India reached the final of Asia Cup after defeating Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka collapsed on 172

Trending Videos

Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana: 780 senior citizens of Delhi are leaving for Rameswaram, says Delhi CM Kejriwal
play icon1:13
Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana: 780 senior citizens of Delhi are leaving for Rameswaram, says Delhi CM Kejriwal
BSF’s 18-member team to scale world’s 8th highest peak Mt Manaslu in Nepal
play icon1:53
BSF’s 18-member team to scale world’s 8th highest peak Mt Manaslu in Nepal
Jammu Kashmir Breaking: 1 terrorist killed in encounter between army and terrorists in Rajouri for 16 hours
play icon1:53
Jammu Kashmir Breaking: 1 terrorist killed in encounter between army and terrorists in Rajouri for 16 hours
IPHONE Breaking: Good news for iPhone lovers, Apple launches iPhone 15
play icon7:58
IPHONE Breaking: Good news for iPhone lovers, Apple launches iPhone 15
Asia Cup 2023: Team India reached the final of Asia Cup after defeating Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka collapsed on 172
play icon10:28
Asia Cup 2023: Team India reached the final of Asia Cup after defeating Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka collapsed on 172